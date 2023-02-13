Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. AXSM tumbled about 10.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said in a securities filing that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. TEVA is seeking approval from the Food and Drug Administration to market a generic version of Auvelity, Axsome’s depression treatment. Axsome’s stock has gained 95.8% over the past year, while the S&P 500 SPX declined 7.6%. Item 8.01 Other Events.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices retreat as investors await Tuesday’s U.S. inflation report - February 13, 2023
- : Axsome’s stock falls after disclosing Teva’s plans to market generic Auvelity - February 13, 2023
- : Canada’s Mdf Commerce reduces work force by 19% with job cuts, sale of unit - February 13, 2023