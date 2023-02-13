Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. AXSM tumbled about 10.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said in a securities filing that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. TEVA is seeking approval from the Food and Drug Administration to market a generic version of Auvelity, Axsome’s depression treatment. Axsome’s stock has gained 95.8% over the past year, while the S&P 500 SPX declined 7.6%. Item 8.01 Other Events.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story