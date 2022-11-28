Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. jumped 15.5% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said its Alzheimer’s treatment candidate met the primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 3 clinical trial, meaning it delayed the time to relapse and prevented agitation among patients. The therapy, AXS-05, was tested in a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized study that enrolled 178 patients. There are no approved treatments for agitation caused by Alzheimer’s. Axsome’s stock has soared 50.4% this year, while the S&P 500 has declined 15.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

