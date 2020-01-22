Ayesha Curry partners with Meredith for new quarterly magazine

Meredith Corp. said Wednesday that it has partnered with entrepreneur, TV personality and author Ayesha Curry on a quarterly magazine that will launch May 2020. The cover price will be $9.99 with a 400,000 initial print run for newsstands. The title of the magazine will be announced in the coming months. Meredith titles include “People,” “RealSimple” and “Food & Wine.” Ayesha Curry is married to superstar NBA player Steph Curry. Meredith stock has sunk 43.2% over the past year while the S&P 500 index has gained 26.6% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story