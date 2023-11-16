Ayr Wellness Inc.’s stock CA:AYR.AAYRWF was down by about 12% Thursday after the cannabis company warned its fourth-quarter revenue would be about flat with the third quarter’s result of $114.4 million, below the FactSet consensus estimate of $127.3 million. Ayr Wellness cited a $4 million to $6 million revenue impact due to a “temporary cultivation setback” in Florida. For the third quarter, Ayr Wellness said its loss narrowed to $1.5 million from $19.5 million in the year-ago period. The company did not provide loss-per-share figures. Third-quarter revenue rose to $114.4 million from $108.7 million in the year-ago quarter but fell short of the analyst estimate of $120.1 million. Ayr Wellness stock is up 69% in 2023 compared to a 7.2% drop by the AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF MSOS.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story