Owlet says it will work with the FDA to resolve the issue, which says the company is in violation of the FDA’s rules regarding the marketing of its Smart Sock product
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Baby product company Owlet’s stock sinks after FDA warning letter says it didn’t get proper approval for flagship Smart Sock product - October 4, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Elizabeth Warren asks SEC to look into trades made by top Federal Reserve officials - October 4, 2021
- ContextLogic stock tumbles toward a record low after Oppenheimer analyst turns bearish - October 4, 2021