Even in a digital age, sales of the classic writing instrument have held steady and are projected to grow at an annual rate of 7.7% through 2028.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Back-to-school: Why pencils are still so popular — billions a year are sold - September 5, 2023
- : Tesla stock bounces, needs a further 2.8% rally to surpass the bull-market threshold - September 5, 2023
- U.S. factory orders plunged in July after four straight monthly gains - September 5, 2023