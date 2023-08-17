BAE Systems said it’s buying the aerospace business of Ball Corp for $5.55 billion, bolstering its capabilities in space systems and other defense technologies.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : BAE Systems to buy Ball Aerospace for $5.5 billion - August 17, 2023
- : 401(k) and IRA millionaires jump in the second quarter, thanks to the stock market’s climb and steady worker contributions - August 17, 2023
- : Sinclair accused of driving regional-sports subsidiary into bankruptcy - August 16, 2023