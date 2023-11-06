Guidehouse Inc. said Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Bain Capital Private Equity in a deal that values the former U.S. public sector consulting arm of PriceWaterhouseCoopers at $5.3 billion. The seller is Veritas Capital, which acquired the business in 2018. Guidehouse Chief Executive Scott McIntyre will remain at the helm of the McLean, Va.-based company with more than 17,000 employees in 55 locations worldwide. Bain Capital Partner Joe Robbins said the firm plans to pursue growth through acquisitions and organic expansion of the business. Guidehouse, “has established a clear leadership position in its space using a differentiated model built on collaboration, expertise, and great execution,” Robbins said. Baird was financial adviser to Bain Capital on the deal, while Guggenheim Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC advised Guidehouse and Veritas.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

