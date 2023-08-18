Baker Hughes BKR on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil fell by 5 to 520 this week. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, fell 12 to stand at 642, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices traded higher in Friday dealings, with September West Texas Intermediate crude CLU23 up $1.03, or 1.3%, at $81.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story