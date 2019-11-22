Baker Hughes data show a fifth consecutive weekly decline in the U.S. oil-rig count

Baker Hughes Co. on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil fell by 3 to 671 this week. That followed declines in each of the last four weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, meanwhile, also fell by 3 to 803, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices pared some of their losses, with January West Texas Intermediate crude down 51 cents, or 0.9%, at $58.07 a barrel, up from $57.84 before the rig data. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

