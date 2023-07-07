Baker Hughes BKR on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil fell by 5 to 540 this week. However, the total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by 6 to stand at 680, according to Baker Hughes. The number of active natural-gas drilling rigs stood at 135, up 11 for the week. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, with August West Texas Intermediate crude CLQ23 up $1.57, or 2.2%, at $73.37 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

