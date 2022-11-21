Baker HughesBKR on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by one to 623 this week. That followed an increase of nine in the previous week, and is a third straight weekly rise. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by three to 782, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade lower, with December West Texas Intermediate crudeCLZ22 down $2.81, or 3.4%, at $78.83 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story