Baker Hughes BKR on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil fell by 1 to 545 this week. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, declined by 8 to stand at 674, according to Baker Hughes. The number of active natural-gas drilling rigs stood at 124, down 6 for the week. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, with August West Texas Intermediate crude CLQ23 up 67 cents, or 1%, at $70.53 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
