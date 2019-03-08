Baker Hughes data show a third straight weekly decline in the U.S. oil-rig count

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil fell by nine to 834 this week. That followed a decline of 10 in the oil-rig count a week earlier. The total active U.S. rig count also edged down by 11 to 1,027, according to Baker Hughes. April West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.26, or 2.2%, at $55.40 a barrel from Thursday’s finish. It was trading at $55.28 before the rig data Friday.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story