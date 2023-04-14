Baker Hughes BKR on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil fell for a third week in a row, down by two to 588 this week. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, declined by three to 748, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher, with the May West Texas Intermediate crude contract CLK23 up 32 cents, or 0.4%, at $82.48 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

