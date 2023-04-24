Baker Hughes BKR on Friday reported that the weekly number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed for the first time in four weeks, up by three to 591 this week. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by five to 753, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher, with the June West Texas Intermediate crude contract CLM23 up 43 cents, or 0.6%, at $77.80 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

