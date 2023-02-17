Baker Hughes BKR on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil fell by two to 609 this week. That followed a climb of 10 oil rigs last week. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also declined by one to 760, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade lower, with the March West Texas Intermediate crude contract CLH23 down $2.66, or 3.4%, at $75.83 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

