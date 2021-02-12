Baker Hughes data show active U.S. oil rigs up a 12th straight week

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 7 to 306 this week. That followed increases in each of the last 11 weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, was up by 5 at 397, according to Baker Hughes. March West Texas Intermediate crude held onto their gains following the data, up $1.36, or 2.3%, to $59.60 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

