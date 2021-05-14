Baker Hughes data show U.S. oil-drilling rigs up a second week

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by eight at 352 this week, following an increase of two rigs last week. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by five to stand at 453, according to Baker Hughes. June West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade higher for the session. The contract was up $1.46, or 2.3%, to $65.28 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

