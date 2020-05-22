Baker Hughes reports a 10th-weekly decline in the U.S. oil-rig count

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil dropped by 21 to 237 this week. The oil-rig count has now fallen for 10 weeks in a row, implying upcoming declines in domestic crude output. The total active U.S. rig count, meanwhile, also fell by 21 to 318, according to Baker Hughes. July West Texas Intermediate crude held onto earlier losses, trading down 95 cents, or 2.8%, at $32.97 a barrel. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Number One: Spam, biscuits and crawfish: These are most popular pandemic food delivery orders by state - May 22, 2020
- Futures Movers: Oil prices fall on fears about China turbulence, but stay on track for a weekly gain - May 22, 2020
- Tax Guy: As 30 public companies vow to keep $100 million in CARES Act loans, here are tax changes America needs to right now - May 22, 2020