Baker Hughes reports a 9th-weekly decline in the U.S. oil-rig count

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil dropped by 34 to 258 this week. The oil-rig count has now fallen for nine weeks in a row, implying upcoming declines in domestic crude output. The total active U.S. rig count, meanwhile, also fell by 35 to 339, according to Baker Hughes. June West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.72, or 6.2%, at $29.28 a barrel. It was trading at $29.22 before the oil-rig data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

