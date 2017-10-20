Baker Hughes reports a decline in U.S. oil-rig count for a third week in a row

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil fell by 7 to 736 this week, marking a third-consecutive weekly decline. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes oil and natural-gas rigs, also dropped by 15 to 913, according to Baker Hughes. November West Texas Intermediate crude , which expires at the settlement, was up 14 cents, or 0.3%, from Thursday, at $51.43 a barrel. December WTI oil traded at $51.70 a barrel, up 19 cents, or 0.4%.

