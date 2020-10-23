Baker Hughes reports a fifth-straight weekly rise in the U.S. oil-rig count

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 6 to 211 this week. That followed increases in each of the last four weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, meanwhile, was up 5 to 287, according to Baker Hughes. December West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade lower following the data, losing 72 cents, or 1.8%, at $39.92 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
