Baker Hughes reports a second-straight weekly decline in U.S. oil-rig count

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil fell by 5 to 743 this week after posting a fall of 2 rigs last week. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes oil and natural-gas rigs, also declined by 8 to 928, according to Baker Hughes. November West Texas Intermediate crude was up 44 cents, or 0.9%, from Thursday, at $51.04 a barrel as U.S. President Donald Trump announces a new strategy on Iran. Prices traded at $51.45 before the rig data.
