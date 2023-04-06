Baker Hughes BKR on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil fell for a second week in a row, down by two to 590 this week. The data came out a day earlier than usual given that most U.S. markets will be closed for Good Friday. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, declined by four to 751, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade lower, with the May West Texas Intermediate crude contract CLK23 down 31 cents, or 0.4%, at $80.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story