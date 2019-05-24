Baker Hughes reports a third straight weekly decline in U.S. oil-rig count

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil fell by 5 to 797 this week. That followed declines over each of the last two weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, meanwhile, fell by 4 to 983, according to Baker Hughes. June West Texas Intermediate crude was up 39 cents, or 0.7%, to $58.30 a barrel. It was at $58.26 shortly before the rig data. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story