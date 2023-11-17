Baker Hughes BKR on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 6 to 500 this week. That followed two consecutive weekly declines. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by 2 to stand at 618, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, with December West Texas Intermediate crude CLZ23 up $2.89, or 4%, at $75.79 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

