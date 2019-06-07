Baker Hughes reports a weekly decline in the U.S. oil-rig count

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil fell by 11 to 789 this week. That followed a climb of 3 rigs last week. The total active U.S. rig count, meanwhile, declined by 9 to 975, according to Baker Hughes. July West Texas Intermediate crude held onto its gains, up $1.15, or 2.2%, at $53.74 a barrel. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
