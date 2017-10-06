Baker Hughes reports a weekly decline in U.S. oil-rig count

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil fell by 2 to 748 this week after posting a climb of 6 rigs last week. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes oil and natural-gas rigs, also declined by 4 to 936, according to Baker Hughes. November West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.50, or 3%, from Thursday to $49.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up from the $49.25 it traded at before the data.

