Baker Hughes reports a weekly decline of 33 in the U.S. oil-rig count

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil dropped by 33 to 292 this week. The oil-rig count has now fallen for eight weeks in a row, implying upcoming declines in domestic crude output. The total active U.S. rig count, meanwhile, also fell by 34 to 374, according to Baker Hughes. June West Texas Intermediate crude was up 39 cents, or 1.7%, at $23.94 a barrel. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

