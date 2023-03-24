Baker Hughes BKR on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by four to 593 this week. That followed declines in each of the past five weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by four to 758, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade lower, with the May West Texas Intermediate crude contract CLK23 down 91 cents, or 1.3%, at $69.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

