Baker Hughes reports first weekly rise in U.S. oil-rig count since mid-March

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil edged up by 1 to 181 this week. That marked the first increase since the week ended March 13. The total active U.S. rig count, meanwhile, fell by 2 to 251, according to Baker Hughes. August West Texas Intermediate crude continued to see a modest decline following the data, trading down 20 cents, or 0.5%, at $40.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

