Bank ETFs at 4-week high ahead of stress test capital announcements

Exchange-traded funds with exposure to the financial sector outperformed the broader market Monday, clawing back a portion of losses late last week after the Federal Reserve said it would limit shareholder payouts by the industry. The Financial Select Sector SPDR fund was 1% higher, the Invesco KBW Bank ETF was up 1.3%, and the SPDR S&P Bank ETF jumped 3.3% in the early afternoon, as investors await announcements from banks on their capital distribution plans after the close of trading. The central bank said Thursday that banks had to suspend share buybacks and cap dividend payments in the third quarter, and that changes to that policy would be re-assessed every quarter. Monday’s trade marked the biggest gain for the funds since the week of June 5, after they slumped as much as 9% in the prior week, which included the stress test results. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

