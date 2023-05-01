U.S. exchange-traded funds that invest in bank stocks were steady on Monday morning after regulators seized troubled First Republic Bank , making it the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, and promptly sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase in a bid to head off renewed stress in the country’s banking system. Shares of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were down 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Bank ETF dropped 0.3%. The Invesco KBW Bank ETF was 0.7% lower, while the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF declined by 0.8%, according to FactSet data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

