Bank mergers extend their lead as the biggest year for M&A since 2007

The combined deal value of U.S. bank mergers grew to more than $61 billion from Jan 1. to Nov. 30, S&P Global Market Intelligence said on Thursday. Twenty deals were announced in November, with a combined value of $2.48 billion. The median deal value-to-tangible common equity ratio has increased to 151.8% thus far in 2021, up from 136.3% for all of 2020. Consolidation in the Texas banking market took center stage in November with two large deals. Simmons First National Corp. and Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. agreed to merge in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $582.2 million, in a deal announced on Nov. 18. On Nov. 5, Allegiance Bancshares Inc. and CBTX Inc. agreed to an all-stock merger of equals worth $845.6 million, as the 18th-largest bank deal of 2021. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

