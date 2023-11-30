Bank of America Corp.’s stock BAC was up by 0.4% in premarket trading on Thursday as the megabank looks to end the month in positive territory. As of Wednesday’s close, Bank of America’s shares had gained more than 19% in November, for their first positive month since July and best overall monthly gain since October 2022, according to Dow Jones Market Data. JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS, Morgan Stanley MS, Wells Fargo & Co and Citigroup Inc. C have all been rising in recent weeks. The sector shifted into rally mode on Nov. 14 after tame Consumer Price Index data. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

