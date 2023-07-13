An earlier version of this story contained two references to the Erica program that had an incorrect name.Bank of America Corp. BAC said Thursday its artificial intelligence (AI) virtual assistant called Erica has engaged with more than 37 million clients via 1.5 billion-plus interactions since its launch in June, 2018. In 2023, client engagement with Erica has risen 35% over the year-ago period to more than 333 million times. “It took four years to reach the first billion interactions, but client engagement with Erica is accelerating, and it will easily exceed 2 billion within a few months,” said David Tyrie, Bank of America chief digital officer and chief marketing officer.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story