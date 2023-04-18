Bank of America Corp. BAC stock rose about 3% in premarket trades after it posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit. Bank of America reported a 15% increase in net income to $8.2 billion, or 94 cents a share, from $7.1 billion, or 80 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the analyst forecast of 81 cents a share, according to estimates compiled by FactSet. Bank of America said its revenue increased 13% to $26.3 billion, ahead of the analyst estimate of $25.16 billion. Bank of America said its first-quarter net interest income moved up by 25% to $14.4 billion, due to “benefits from higher interest rates and solid loan growth.” End of period deposit balances declined $20 billion, or 1%, to $1.9 trillion compared to the previous quarter, with average deposits down $152 billion, or 7%, to $1.9 trillion.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story