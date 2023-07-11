The $250 million sum includes $100 million in redress to affected customers, regulators said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Bank of America will pay customers $100 million for ‘double-dipping’ on fees and opening fake accounts. Will you be one of them? - July 11, 2023
- : Dow scores best day in a month, stocks post back-to-back gains as investors await inflation update - July 11, 2023
- Dow finishes up 300 points as stocks rally ahead of inflation report - July 11, 2023