Bank of America Corp. BAC said late Wednesday that its board has raised its dividend to 24 cents a share, from 22 cents a share in the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on Sept. 29 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 1, the bank said. Bank of America on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

