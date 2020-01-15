Bank of America’s stock gains after profit, revenue top expectations

Shares of Bank of America Corp. rose 0.7% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the bank reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped expectations. Net income was $6.75 billion, or 74 cents a share, compared with $7.04 billion, or 70 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 68 cents. Total revenue slipped 1.4% to $22.35 billion, from $22.68 billion, but was above the FactSet consensus of $22.22 billion. Net interest income declined 2.9% to $12.14 billion, topping expectations of $12.07 billion. Consumer banking revenue fell 4% to $9.5 billion, while combined credit/debit card spend increased 6%. Global markets revenue rose 6% to $3.4 billion, driven by the sales and trading business. Fixed income, currency and commodities revenue rose 25% to $1.8 billion, which particular improvement in mortgages, while equities revenue declined 4% to $1.0 billion given lower client activity in derivatives. The stock has surged 18.8% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF has gained 9.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 9.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

