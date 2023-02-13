Banc of California Inc. BANC said Monday it has raised its quarterly dividend by 67%, to 10 cents a share from 6 cents a share. The bank’s stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Based on Friday’s stock closing price of $17.08, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.34%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR S&P Regional Banking exchange-traded fund KRE of 2.34% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 SPX of 1.66%. The stock has edged up 0.1% over the past three months while the regional bank ETF has slipped 3.1% and the S&P 500 has gained 2.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

