Bank of Montreal BMO said Monday that it will raise its minimum hourly wage for all U.S. employees to $20 an hour, starting March 12. The Toronto-based bank said the increase is the fourth one in the past 16 months, and follows the increase to $20 an hour for branch and customer contact center employees in August 2022. “BMO has one of the best teams in banking and we want to reward our team in a way that reinforces their value to our organization and is competitive with the market,” said Larissa Chaikowsky, chief human resources officer for the U.S. Meanwhile, the new minimum hourly wage is below the $22 an hour paid by Bank of America Corp. BAC and Truist Financial Corp. TFC BMO’s stock was down 0.5% in afternoon trading. It has gained 6.4% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 SPX has advanced 9.0%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

