Bank OZK OZK shares ticked higher in the extended session Thursday after the regional bank’s quarterly results topped Wall Street expectations. Bank OZK shares rose 1.3% after hours, following a 0.9% decline in the regular session to close at $37.08. The Little Rock, Ark.-based bank reported record first-quarter net income of $165.9 million, or $1.41 a share, compared with $128 million, or $1.02 a share, in the year-ago period. Net interest income rose to $344.9 million from $249.3 million in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast $1.38 a share on net interest income of $337.5 million. “Our strong capital, liquidity and profitability have us well-positioned for the future,” said George Gleason, chairman and chief executive, in a statement.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

