Bank stock indexes were moving higher on Wednesday to mark their sixth straight day of gains, as bond yields eased back. The SPDR S&P Bank ETF KBE was up 0.7% and is trading at its highest level since Sept. 19, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The six-day rise for the index marks its longest winning streak since Aug. 16, 2022, when it rose for six straight trading days. Meanwhile, the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index BKX was up by 0.4%. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF KRE was up by 0.9%. The Financial Select SPDR ETF XLF was up by 0.5%. Among individual names, shares of Bank of America Corp. BAC were up by 0.6%, Citigroup Inc. C was up by 1% and JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM was up by 0.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

