The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s quarterly banking profile report provided no lift to bank stocks, which fell sharply on Wednesday. FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said banks “face significant downside risks from the effects of inflation, rising market interest rates, slower economic growth, and geopolitical uncertainty.” The FDIC’s first-quarter report included results in the banking sector up until March 31. The quarter ended only about three weeks into the regional banking turmoil that continued well into the second quarter after the FDIC took over Silicon Valley Bank on March 10. “These results…include the effects of only a few weeks of the industry’s stress that began in early March, rather than over the course of the entire quarter,” Gruenberg said. “The more lasting effects of the industry’s response to that stress may not become fully apparent until second quarter results.” Among bank stocks, PacWest Bancorp PACW dropped 5.3%, East West Bancorp Inc. EWBC dropped 4%, First Horizon Corp. FHN fell 5.3%, Citizens Financial Group Inc. CFG dropped 4.7%, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. PB is down 3.2%, KeyCorp KEY is down 5.6%, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. MCB is off by 6.6%, and Comerica Inc. CMA is down 5.9%. The KBW Bank Index BKX is down by 3.2%, the Financial Select SPDR Fund XLF is down by 1.7% and the SPDR Regional Banking ETF KRE is down by 3.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

