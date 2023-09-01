Bank stocks outpaced the broad market into positive territory on Friday as a healthy August jobs report sparked buying in the sector after a weak performance last month. The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index BKX rose by 1.2%, the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF XLF rose 0.7% and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF KRE rose 1.7%. The three indexes were running ahead of a 0.4% rise by the S&P 500 SPX and a 0.5% gain by the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA. Among individual stocks, JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM rose by 0.4%, Bank of America Corp. BAC rose 1.5%, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS rose 0.4%, Citigroup C rose 0.9%, Morgan Stanley MS moved up 1% and Wells Fargo & Co. WFC rose by 1.1%. In August, Bank of America lost 10.4%, JPMorgan Chase fell 7.4%, Citigroup fell 13.4%, Wells Fargo dropped 10.6%, Goldman Sachs dropped by 7.9% and Morgan Stanley moved lower by 7%. The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index dropped 8.8% in August, while the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF fell 8.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF dropped 2.7%. The S&P 500 was down 1.7% in August.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

