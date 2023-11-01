Bank stocks continued to trade mixed after the Federal Reserve said it would leave interest rates unchanged, as expected. Bank of America Corp. BAC dipped fractionally after losing 0.3% shortly before the Fed’s announcement. JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM dipped fractionally in recent trades, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS was up by 0.7%. Wells Fargo & Co. WFC dropped by 0.5%. Citigroup Inc. C rose 0.1% and Morgan Stanley MS rose 0.3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
