Bank stocks take a broad beating as 10-year yield hits 3-year low

Bank stocks took a broad beating Tuesday, as the tumble in 10-year Treasury yields to a fresh three-year low following disappointing manufacturing data cast a pall on the financial sector. The SPDR S&P Bank ETF slid 2.1% with 87 of 90 equity components losing ground, while the SPDR S&P Regional Bank ETF shed 2.3% with all 122 components falling. Meanwhile, the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF dropped 1.3% with 58 of 68 components declining, but 7 of the gainers were insurance companies, 2 were trading platforms and 1 was a credit rating agency. Of the more-active banks, shares of Bank of America Corp. dropped 2.6%, Citigroup Inc. gave up 2.0%, Wells Fargo & Co. lost 1.3%, J.P Morgan Chase & Co. declined 1.5%, Huntington Bancshares Inc. fell 2.9% and Regions Financial Corp. dropped 2.7%. The 10-year Treasury yield declined 6.7 basis points to 1.439%, the lowest yield seen since July 2016. Lower longer-term yields can pressure bank profits, as it narrows the spread banks earn by usual practice of funding longer-term assets, such as loans, with shorter-term liabilities. The bank ETF (KBE) has now shed 18.9% over the past 12 months, while the 10-year yield has been cut in half and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has edged up 0.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

