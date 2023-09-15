Former Wells Fargo retail-unit executive Carrie Tolstedt sentenced for her part in the bank’s fake-account scandal.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : ‘Dumb Money’ movie thrusts GameStop saga into spotlight, but don’t expect a meme stock spike - September 15, 2023
- : Valero’s board authorizes share buyback of up to $2.5 billion - September 15, 2023
- Banking: Ex-bank exec gets six months of home confinement and probation for Wells Fargo fake-account scandal - September 15, 2023